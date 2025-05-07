Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United could get big injury boost ahead of Bristol City play-off clash amid Ben Brereton Diaz update

Sheffield United could receive a play-off injury boost after boss Chris Wilder suggested that Femi Seriki’s shoulder injury is not as bad as first feared. The right-back’s season looked in doubt when he landed awkwardly in the final game of the regular campaign against Blackburn and walked off with his arm in a makeshift sling inside his shirt.

Wilder admitted afterwards that “it didn’t look good” for the youngster but a scan has reported no significant damage to the shoulder area ahead of tomorrow’s play-off semi-final first leg away at Bristol City.

Although Seriki is expected to miss that game, Wilder could receive a big injury boost ahead of Monday’s second leg at Bramall Lane. “He's had a scan and there’s no major damage. So potentially, he'll be available for the second leg,” Wilder said.

“So that's good news. He'll miss out on Thursday night, he's got abit of damage but fingers crossed we'll get him ready for Monday. There have a couple [of breakthroughs this season] in there, isn't there? From Femi's point of view it’s been a breakthrough year, Sydie winning young player of the year on Sunday was a great achievement for him in his first season.

“So it's been good for both of these young boys and there's been opportunities for the younger boys to be in around the first team. Jamal Baptiste's been involved this season, Billy Blacker. Ryan One had a memorable moment down at Bristol City when we played there in the league.

“That’s another positive point for us, being in and around the top and managing to integrate young players has been an outstanding achievement for the academy and the coaches to integrate them.”

The Blades have a clean bill of health otherwise in terms of injuries, with Ben Brereton Diaz the only concern for Wilder after his recent virus which kept him out of Saturday’s reunion with his former club Rovers. “Ben’s gathering pace, and we'll make a decision whether he travels or not,” Wilder said. “And if he doesn't, he'll definitely be involved on Monday.”