A record-breaking testimonial crowd of more than 17,000 fans gave Chris Basham a fitting Sheffield United send off at the weekend, while raising valuable funds for Weston Park’s scanner appeal. The game saw a reunion of the Blades’ class of 2016/17, plus a few guests, against a Sky Sports XI.

There was also a poignant minute’s applause in the second minute in memory of George Baldock, who played with many of those present and was loved by many more before his tragic passing last year. Players turned towards his flag on the Kop as they clapped, with his memory not forgotten at Bramall Lane.

Our photographers were on hand as ever to capture some great photos of the tributes, and Blades fans enjoying the day. Click through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...

To donate to Weston Park’s scanner appeal visit www.westonpark.org.uk/mri-appeal.

1 . 1 Sheffield United fan gallery from Big Charity Bash | Sportimage Photo Sales

2 . 2 Sheffield United fan gallery from Big Charity Bash | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . 3 Sheffield United fan gallery from Big Charity Bash | Sportimage Photo Sales