Sheffield United keeping fingers crossed over returning star as Gus Hamer Sheffield Wednesday timescale confirmed

Chris Wilder is keeping his fingers crossed for Tom Davies after the midfielder prepares for his latest comeback from injury in a stop-start Sheffield United career so far. The former Everton man will return to the squad for tomorrow’s Bramall Lane clash with Derby County.

He has been out of action since tweaking a calf in defeat at Hull City just before the international break, which came just weeks after returning to the side with a composed performance against Southampton.

In that 70-minute display he showed exactly why he is so highly-rated at Bramall Lane but familiar fitness issues followed, with the hope once again that he can kickstart his career in South Yorkshire - and help drag United’s season along with him.

For Davies a run of form and fitness would be especially timely given uncertainty around his future, with his contract set to expire next summer as things stand. “Having Tom back involved is great for us, and he’ll play a part tomorrow,” said Wilder ahead of the meeting with John Eustace’s men.

“We've missed some big players over the last month and Tom is a really key, important one. Jairo [Riedewald] has come in and shown what he’s about. [Djibril] Soumare has taken steps forward, which we’re delighted about.

“And Sydie [Peck] has been given a little bit of help in there. He’s a young man, as we’ve talked about, but he’s had to carry that department on his own, really, over the first 10 or 11 games. So I think you're seeing now, that his performances and levels are rising.”

While Wilder threw Davies straight back into the side against the Saints, he may elect to be a little more conservative this time around. “He’s available, but we have to be careful of him,” he added. “It's been a stop-start season for him.

“It's been a stop-start Sheffield United career for him. So we're all really crossing our fingers and wishing him all the best that he comes through this, because he's a talented player.

“I think you saw in the game against Southampton the effect he has on the team. I don’t need to go through his CV. He’s a talented player and a good lad to have around. So fingers crossed we can keep him fit.”

As well as Davies, United also have other options in central midfield in the treatment room including Tahith Chong, Gus Hamer and Oliver Arblaster, all on the comeback trail from knee injuries of varying degrees of seriousness.

Arblaster enjoyed his first day back in training today - “It’s great news for him and for the players as well,” said Wilder, “without putting too much pressure on him,” - while Hamer is out of the knee brace he had been sporting since damaging ligaments over the international break and will “definitely” be back for next month’s Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough.

“He won’t be available for Saturday, but we’ll see how he goes,” said Wilder on Hamer. “It was just precautionary, putting him in that, so we'll see how he goes in the next few days. Hopefully we might get a game out of him before the international break, but he'll definitely be back for the game after the international break.”