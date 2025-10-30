Chris Wilder highlights Sheffield Wednesday example as Sheffield United set key challenge ahead of Derby County clash

Chris Wilder has challenged his Sheffield United side to be more ruthless at the Championship season evolves, admitting they cannot afford too many more repeats of the “nonsense” capitulation at Preston North End on Friday if they are still to salvage something from this campaign. The Blades lost 3-2 at Deepdale despite going 2-0 ahead early on.

Two quick goals either side of half-time swung the momentum in North End’s favour and wrecked any hopes United had of ending a third game in six days with a third victory, after wins over Watford and Blackburn Rovers suggested that things were finally turning for the better at Bramall Lane.

Instead United go into this weekend’s clash with Derby County looking to get back to winning ways, against a side that travels to South Yorkshire on the back of successive wins. United slipped back into the relegation zone over the weekend, with John Eustace’s Derby five places higher in 17th.

“We can't just be happy with two wins out of two,” Wilder said. “We're desperate for a third win. Those proper players and proper teams go and get that third win. They use the confidence and the belief of what happened on Tuesday night [at Blackburn] and what happened against Watford.

“And for a lot of the game against Preston, we saw that. But we're not here for periods of games where we played okay and made chances. We conceded three goals away from home, which is nonsense.

“The timing of the goals is absolutely nonsense. And we've not put a team to bed, which has obviously resulted in us not getting those big three points that would have capped a fabulous week for us.”

United’s defenders were not the sole focus of Wilder’s frustration, with United enjoying chances to put the game well and truly to bed before Lewis Dobbin’s long-range strike, just before the half-time whistle, breathed fresh belief into the home side and their supporters.

Wilder cited a famous example a few years ago, back in 2017, when an almost identical scenario played out at Hillsborough in a Steel City derby against arch-rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough. The Owls went on to bring the game back level at 2-2, after the Blades went 2-0 ahead before conceding late in the first half.

But United went on to prevail 4-2, with a squad packed full of leaders and characters and still riding high from promotion the previous season. The feel this time around in this group is different, with some players still bedding in to life at the Lane, but United cannot afford too many more similar slip-ups going forward.

“I’ll give them that,” conceded Wilder, when asked if the level of summer turnover in the squad he re-inherited from Ruben Selles could be potential mitigation. “But I don't want to use that again because we have to learn pretty quickly. It's disappointing because, as I said, there were a lot of good things to like about the performance.

“I appreciate the supporters standing and waiting for us as well. They've not streamed out after 50 or 55 minutes, because I think they've seen a team that wants to try and win and wants to try and get back into the game. I thought there was plenty of that, but just a naivety about our play at times.

“We've lost a lot of leaders, but we've brought players in as well. The Ben Mees, Japhet Tanganga. They and the other players have to step up to the plate. The other players, the [Tyrese] Campbells and Callum [O’Hare], who I thought was outstanding today, have to step forward as well.

“We have to dust ourselves down and have another good week because we haven't got these unbelievable opportunities to keep just chucking points away. I said to the players, from my point of view, I think the result was decided in our changing room.

“Maybe someone walked out of ours, walked down the corridor and just chucked three points into their changing room. I'm not taking anything away from what they did, because they'll say that they deserved to get back into the game.

“But for me, we've given them a massive helping hand on that and we can't afford to do that. We can't afford to do that in our position. We can't afford to do that in Championship football, if we want to win games and get on a roll.”