“Don’t worry about that...” - Rival boss offers promising Sheffield United verdict as Blades show welcome signs of life

He may have inflicted a big blow on his former club with a dramatic turnaround win on Friday night, but Paul Heckingbottom has no doubts that Sheffield United have “turned the corner” after their disastrous start to the campaign. Heckingbottom’s Preston North End came back from 2-0 down to United to prevail 3-2.

That result, courtesy of two goals either side of the break and then ex-Blade Daniel Jebbison’s winner, ended United hopes of a third win in the space of six days, which would have well and truly kickstarted their campaign.

Instead the capitulation sparked familiar questions about their mentality from sections of the fanbase, even if boss Chris Wilder does not agree. The Blades have the chance to get back to winning ways on Saturday, at home to Derby County, but will have to learn the lessons from their Deepdale disaster to do so.

There weren’t many concerns about mentality when United stormed into a 2-0 lead, though, with Callum O’Hare buzzing about and adding a deserved goal to his superb individual display before somehow ending up on the losing side.

Wilder was unhappy with his side at both ends of the pitch, for their slack defending but also failing to land the killer blow to finish off Preston before they got back into the game and eventually took control of it.

It is a club that Heckingbottom obviously knows well, having been recruited by Wilder to a position in United’s academy with a view to eventually succeeding him in the top job. That did happen, albeit with a short reign for Slavisa Jokanovic in between, with Heckingbottom later leading the Blades into the Premier League.

Things under Jokanovic were not as desperate as they were under Ruben Selles, the Spaniard appointed in the summer after the disastrous decision to part ways with Wilder, but Heckingbottom still had to turn around a club low on belief and spotted similar signs at United recently.

But United are a different proposition after Wilder’s return, even if the manner of Friday’s defeat has clouded judgement a little in some quarters. Asked if he was surprised at how quickly things had turned around at his former club since the end of last term, when they lost in the play-off final right at the death, Heckingbottom admitted: “Yeah, but it can turn around again with a click of the fingers.

“Imagine the questions you'd have been asking me if you had the chance at half-time. That's what I'm saying. In your role, there's always a story, and it's like the last game dictates the story. And I think if you've been in and around this league enough, you know that's just nonsense.

“If you want to be consistent and achieve the most that you can do, you can't get wrapped up in that. Chris knows that. He’s had three wins in six since he's come back in there, three in seven now. They've turned the corner now, don’t worry about that. It was just their start that was poor.