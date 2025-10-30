Derby County boss issues Sheffield United verdict after injury update over former Blades transfer target

John Eustace, the Derby County manager, is under no illusions as to the size of the task facing his Rams side this weekend when they travel to Sheffield United, despite the Blades’ “slow start” to the current campaign. The Blades will kick off in the bottom three after last Friday’s defeat at Preston North End.

But there have been signs, since Chris Wilder’s return to his boyhood club, that things are looking up, including in the 3-2 defeat at Deepdale which saw them capitulate after a blistering first 30 minutes in which the game could have been out of sight.

Before that, back-to-back wins over Watford and Blackburn Rovers lifted the mood around Bramall Lane but Derby also travel to Bramall Lane in decent form, looking for their third successive win.

“They've had a slow start, but they've got a fantastic squad of players there,” Eustace said of United. “They've got a top manager who knows the level inside out. He's been very successful, so we know it's going to be a really difficult game, but it's one that we're really looking forward to.”

Eustace will be without Liverpool loanee Owen Beck at Bramall Lane and is also short at right-back after confirmation that Max Johnston, a player the Blades were linked with before he left Sturm Graz for Pride Park, will be out until around Christmas.

“It's better than we initially thought,” Eustace said. “He's going to be out for between six and eight weeks, I think. It could have been a lot worse, but he's going to be a miss for us. His development, the way he's been playing, has been strong.

“He's had some good games and not so good games. But his attitude has been different class, and he was getting better and better. Unfortunately, he’ll have a little break now. He'll come back stronger, and we can't wait for him to get back.”

One player who will make the trip to South Yorkshire is Rhian Brewster, the former Blade who moved on in the summer after his contract expired. He was brought to United by Wilder for a big-money fee back in 2020 but never lived up to it, albeit with the mitigation of several unfortunate injuries.

He remained a popular figure at Bramall Lane despite that, with the winner in the Steel City derby against Wednesday at Hillsborough last season doing him no harm, and he is likely to receive a good ovation - at least until kick-off.

“When you win games, it breeds confidence,” Eustace added. “I have said that there will be bumps in the road, and we've certainly had that up to now, but we've always maintained a really good attitude.

“The group is fantastic to work with. The boys are here to help build the football club, which we all are. We know if we keep believing in the process and believing in what we're doing, then we're going to grow and get better throughout the season.”