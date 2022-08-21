Sheffield United star's verdict should excite Blades fans after "dominant" victory over Blackburn

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwood put the Blades ahead with a stunning free-kick in the first half, before substitute Iliman Ndiaye came off the bench to grab the headlines with two goals to put the gloss on a dominant 3-0 victory.

If his first was fortunate, Sander Berge’s shot deflecting off his back and into the Rovers net, his second was sublime as he beat three men before finishing off the inside of a post on his weaker left foot.

United had a number of chances to make the margin of victory even wider, with striker Oli McBurnie alone seeing three good chances saved or blocked by a combination of defender and goalkeeper, while substitute Rhian Brewster also saw a good late chance saved.

But victory was enough to send United to the top of the early table after drawing at Middlesbrough and beating Sunderland and Blackburn at home.

“The end of a great week,” Norwood said. “We were disappointed after Middlesbrough because we took the game to them, we bounced back on Wednesday night and then today.

“I thought it was a real professional performance.

“The first half was probably as dominant a performance as you’ve seen from us in recent times. I think we were really good.

“It’s always dangerous at 1-0, especially with the pace and power they had up front.