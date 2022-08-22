Sheffield United boss left frustrated after "sucker-punch" defeat at Blackburn in season opener

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers captain Saffron Jordan scored the only goal of the game late in the first half, with United hitting the woodwork twice. Alethea Paul and Tamara Wilcock also had good chances for the Blades but Jordan’s header, from Natasha Fenton’s long-range free kick into the box, proved to be the difference between the sides.

“We dominated the game and must’ve had about 80 per cent of possession,” Redfearn said.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The goal is a sucker punch just before half time. We changed the shape to get after them and go on the front foot – we went three at the back. We dominated again, had enough chances, and we should be coming away with at least a point.

“Probably winning it, to be honest with you, with the amount of possession we’ve had. We’ve got to do better in the final third.

“We were the better side by a country mile, and we’ve got to turn those chances into goals. Two or three times we’ve got to do better in the final third, when we’ve exposed them at the back. So it’s disappointing.

Neil Redfearn, manager of Sheffield United Women: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“You’ve got to put your chances away. If we’d put those chances away, we would’ve won three or four nil. If you don’t put them away then you’re always open to the sucker punch but to be fair to Blackburn, they hung in there.

“And sometimes you’ve got to do that at this level.”