The tension was heightened. The focus felt sharper. And once the session began, tackles were being executed with much more venom than they had a week before.

“There’s always a totally different feel to it, when you’re actually preparing for a proper game,” Paul Heckingbottom said, describing his squad’s preparations for tonight’s visit to Watford - its first match of the new Championship campaign. “You can see it in the lads. You can almost feel the change in them too. I’m the same as well. It’s down to business now and, do you know what? I’m really looking forward to it.”

United actually began readying themselves for their assignment in Hertfordshire towards the end of June, undertaking a series of fitness tests devised by new head of performance Tom Little before travelling to Portugal. It was there, following a series of workouts at the national team’s base near Lisbon, that they contested the first of a six match warm-up programme which culminated with a clash against Barnsley last month.

Never one to place too much store in pre-season results - “I’m not a great fan of it because everything can feel a bit false” - Heckingbottom had stated before travelling to Oakwell that he wanted to “See a performance.” But the word “Victory” was noticeably absent. Forty-eight hours after being beaten 2-1, those under his command knew that was a given.

“We came in on Monday, after having some time off, and everything geared up for going down there,” Heckingbottom continued, tracing United’s journey towards Vicarage Road. “We’ve done all the physical stuff and the lads will get the benefit of that as the season goes on. So basically, from the moment we came back in (after Barnsley), it’s been all about Watford. Everything starts properly, from working on shape, combating their threats, making the most of our own and also doing the video work. It all started then.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom addresses his players: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

United faced Rotherham in a behind closed doors encounter on Tuesday, which represented a final opportunity to hone their competitive instincts ahead of the clash with Rob Edwards’ side. By then, Heckingbottom had already briefed his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester on what he expects from them over the next nine months.

“I’ve spoken to Jack and Macca about what I want them to do, what I’m going to need,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “I know what might be a problem for me at times, so that’s when I need them to step up and fill in. Sometimes, experience teaches you, it’s better to stay out of the way a bit. Other times, it will be full throttle from me. You have to understand your players and your staff. You have to understand what your job is and how you can do it best. It’s important, vitally important in fact, that everyone knows what we need from them and how we are going to be driving it.”

Sheffield United are preparing to face Watford tonight

“I have to prepare myself mentally as well,” he added. “My mood will change as well, yes. You know things are not going to run smoothly all the time, that there’s going to be issues and problems to deal with. Things are going to get thrown at you. So you have to be ready for that.”

Heckingbottom isn’t planning to deliver any big speeches ahead of the meeting with Watford, one of three teams relegated from the Premier League last term. “I don’t really go in for them. The messages are consistent, about how we approach things.”

But as United attempt to learn the lessons of the previous campaign, when after reaching the play-offs they were beaten on penalties by Nottingham Forest at the semi-final stage, some changes have been made.

“One difference this time is that we’ve brought in a bit more support for them,” said Heckingbottom, who was instrumental in Little’s appointment. “We want them, the players to drive it more and to tap into that knowledge and support. By doing that, it can be a little bit more bespoke.”

Ciaran Clark could start at Vicarage Road: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Having taken charge in November, when Slavisa Jokanovic paid the price for failing to shake United out of their relegation stupor, Heckingbottom has been busy in the transfer market this summer. Anel Ahmedhodzic, previously of Malmo, is his marquee summer signing while Reda Khadra, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark have been acquired on loan.

“We’ve got a core group who performed well, despite being written off at the start of last season,” Heckingbottom reminded. “They turned out to be a big part of why we nearly got promoted so we’re not wiping the slate totally clean. We’ll be using the squad because, if we beat West Bromwich Albion in the cup later this month, then we’ll be entering a period where we play something like six times in 15 days.”

Heckingbottom is planning to make some tactical adjustments too.

“That’s the biggest change but, obviously, I’m not going to go into them. With the ball, without the ball and also set plays. It’s been a big focus. Knowing that, if we want to do something in one area, we might have to be a bit more cautious in another.”

Soon after United’s defeat at the City Ground, Heckingbottom convened a meeting with Lester and McCall to discuss the reasons behind their failure to deliver promotion.

“If you want it in black and white,” Heckingbottom replied, when asked what the biggest lesson United must learn is, “We don’t want a poor start again. Regardless of what happens, there will be ups and downs. There’s never a season when this division isn’t a rollercoaster. You have to be ready to ride it. Don’t panic - ever - because form can be easier to remedy that many other things.