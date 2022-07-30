The gesture, a symbolic protest against racism, first became commonplace in English football two years ago although some clubs have since abandoned it, preferring to display their solidarity with the cause in other ways.

Although he is personally happy to continue with the practice, Heckingbottom told The Star: “We’ve not discussed it yet. We’ve always carried on doing it here, but really it’s however anyone wants to show their support.

“From a personal point of view, I’d gladly carry on. It’s about doing something, in my eyes, to show what you stand for.

“But if some of the lads think it’s lost its significance then we can do something different. We’ll talk about it and see what their thoughts on it are.”

Although Heckingbottom acknowledged that opinions on the matter throughout the men’s game might be divided, he highlighted his experience during the recent UEFA women’s championship semi-final between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane to stress there is still support for ‘Taking a knee’.

Daniel Jebbison and Zak Brunt of Sheffield United take a knee before a Carabao Cup match: Simon Bellis / Sportimage via PA Images

“I went to that with my daughter and when the players did it (before kick-off) there was huge applause all around the ground,” he continued. “Everyone joined in. I know at some of the games we’ve been to, you sometimes hear the odd ‘boo’ when it happens. But I do think there’s been a change, definitely.”

Players take a knee before the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane: AP Photo/Jon Super