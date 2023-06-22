Sheffield United have already been priced out of any interest in an Argentine star they have been linked with by Italian media. Tuscany outlet Il Tirreno have claimed that the Premier League-bound Blades are “lurking” with interest in Nico Gonzalez, the 25-year-old Fiorentina forward.

Brighton have also been credited with interest in Gonzalez this summer, while Leicester City and Newcastle United are also said to have eyed the 24-cap Argentine international in the past.

But despite whatever interest United may hold in the player, the pure financials of any possible deal put him well beyond their reach as things stand. Leicester reportedly had offers of around £25m rejected for Gonzalez in January, before he helped Fiorentina reach the finals of the Europa Conference League final and Coppa Italia, and it would take a higher bid to even tempt Viola into doing any business.

United are working to a budget of around £20m for permanent signings this summer, with a big emphasis subsequently put on loan signings and free transfers as well as ones who fit the profile set by owner Prince Abdullah - in terms of age, potential and future transfer value.