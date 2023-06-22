Jordan Amissah, the highly-rated Sheffield United goalkeeper, has spoken of his pride after impressing for Ghana’s U23s in their warm-up for their African Cup of Nations campaign earlier this week.

Amissah, who was born in Germany and joined United after a spell at Borussia Dortmund’s academy, made his senior debut for Paul Heckingbottom’s side last season before ending the campaign on loan at Burton Albion in League One.

The 21-year-old is of Ghanian descent and saved a penalty in his side’s 4-1 victory over Zamalek SC this week, ahead of the U23 AFCON tournament which kicks off for Ghana on Sunday against Congo.

“Since I was young boy it was my dream to have the black star on my chest and represent the country I love with all my heart,” Amissah said after the game. “It’s a promise I made to my late grandfather. I’m so happy to see this promise become reality but so sad that you are not around to witness it!”

Although Amissah is more likely to depart Bramall Lane again on loan next season to gain more valuable first-team experience, he could also be handed the chance to impress Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff in pre-season. The Blades’ players are scheduled to return to Shirecliffe in early July but those who have been on international duty over the summer, including Amissah, are likely to be granted an additional period of rest before joining their teammates to prepare for the new Premier League season.

United have Wes Foderingham and Adam Davies under contract for another season, with a host of highly-rated young goalkeepers beneath them including Amissah and Marcus Dewhurst. Jake Eastwood, who has made three senior appearances for the Blades after coming through the academy, also remains under contract.

