Sheffield United history-maker's AFC Wimbledon transfer explained after fresh start following decade spell

Sheffield United will retain a financial interest in striker Antwoine Hackford’s development going forward after allowing the youngster to further his development away from Bramall Lane. The 21-year-old Blades history maker has joined League One side AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer.

Hackford spent 10 years as a Blade and became their youngest-ever Premier League player when he made his debut off the bench at Crystal Palace back in January 2021, at the age of 16 years and 288 days.

But he didn’t manage to kick on from there and only made two more substitute appearances for the Blades first team, playing more first-team football in loan spells at Burton Albion and Port Vale. He helped Vale to promotion from League Two last term before returning to United.

“I’ve been at Sheffield United for 10 years, so now is the right time to change and I’m excited to get going here,” Hackford said. “The club has been interested in me for a while now, so when the offer came about I looked into the history and it really impressed me. I’m quick, I can pose a real threat and I’ll score goals.”

We understand that the deal is a free transfer arrangement with United inserting a sell-on clause into the deal should Hackford shine at the Dons and get a big move. That is consistent with United’s approach with other young players in the past who have not quite made the grade at Bramall Lane.

Boss Johnnie Jackson said of Hackford: “Antwoine possesses huge potential – he’s got pace, power, the directness to run at people and play off the shoulder. He had an excellent season with Port Vale and played a big part in helping them into League One.”

Craig Cope, the Dons’ director of football, added: “Antwoine has a really exciting profile and has a lot of potential. He’s got senior experience already, directly impacting Port Vale’s promotion from League Two alongside a couple of loan spells prior to that.

“We feel that our structure and style of play will complement his attributes. He can become a key player for us moving forwards.”