Huge Wrexham transfer deal could impact Sheffield United future as former Blades target nears move

Uncertainty surrounds Wrexham’s interest in Kieffer Moore, the Sheffield United striker, as the Championship newcomers edge closer to a club-record fee for another Welsh international forward. As The Star revealed recently, Moore was a target for Phil Parkinson’s side this summer as they prepare for life in the second tier after three successive promotions.

Parkinson then confirmed his side’s interest in Moore recently but added that the 32-year-old was merely one of a number of options for his side in this transfer window. And the ambitious Welsh side are now nearing a reported £7.5m deal for Ipswich Town man Nathan Broadhead, who was a player of interest to Chris Wilder during his second spell at Bramall Lane.

Broadhead was absent from the Ipswich squad that faced Charlton Athletic last night, with boss Kieran McKenna declining to speak to local media afterwards. Former Everton striker Broadhead scored twice in 18 Premier League games last term as Ipswich were relegated back to the Championship at the first attempt.

If, as expected, the deal gets over the line it remains to be seen how it affects Wrexham’s interest in Moore, who also missed the Blades’ last friendly at Chesterfield last weekend but through fitness reasons.

Boss Ruben Selles hardly poured cold water on the suggestion that Moore could be allowed to leave Bramall Lane this summer, with the player turning 33 before the start of the new season on August 9.

A report from journalist Alan Nixon had previously suggested that Wrexham were willing to pay as much as £4m to bring in Moore this summer, and pay him upwards of £30,000 a week as they look to make an impression on the second tier and continue their recent remarkable rise.

Moore and Broadhead have played together at club and country level, with the former signing for Ipswich on loan in 2023/24 and helping them get over the line in the race for the Premier League.

“Kieffer is our player,” said Selles after the Chesterfield game. “I don’t deal with those situations or proposals or gossips and I don’t think he was ready for us today so I decided to play with some other players we want to see.

“Like Tom Cannon, who was exceptional today in the press and the way that we do it. There is nothing from my side on that comment, he was still here and doing his job and working hard for the team. He’s part of us and if the future something happens, let’s see.

“Kieffer is a player that has been very experienced in this league, got some promotions and is a big name. Obviously teams are interested in him, but the point where we have a proposal becomes a far away proposal.

“I don’t control that so for me it’s a player that for now is a member of my team and I will decide if I want to play him depending on his performances.”

Moore has scored twice in pre-season but faces competition for his place from Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon and Ryan One, the Scottish youngster who has been in blistering pre-season form with four goals in four friendies so far ahead of tonight’s trip to Nice.