Exclusive: Sheffield United hold discussions with £20m man over Bramall Lane return amid rival interest

Sheffield United have held discussions with striker Oli McBurnie about a return to Bramall Lane this summer, The Star can reveal. The Scottish international forward is a free agent after his contract with Spanish side Las Palmas came to an end following their relegation from La Liga last term.

McBurnie, who became United’s record signing at the time when he made a £20m move from Swansea City in 2019, has taken his time to consider his next move, with a host of English sides rivalling the Blades for his services.

Swansea are known to be admirers while Hull City are also keen on a free transfer move for the 29-year-old, who was in South Yorkshire earlier this week for a round of golf with former Blades defender and close pal Matt Kilgallon.

McBurnie also linked up with his former United teammate David McGoldrick, who recently signed for Barnsley, on his return to these parts, and The Star understands that initial conversations between the United hierarchy and McBurnie have taken place this summer.

We revealed earlier this summer that McBurnie’s name remained inked on United’s list of potential transfer targets, and that the striker remained an option for new boss Ruben Selles after the Spaniard replaced McBurnie’s former manager Chris Wilder at the helm.

Sources with knowledge of the situation suggest that McBurnie may make his decision as soon as this week, with the start of the new Championship season now just over a week away. Speaking this week, as per HullLive, Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic said: “I would like to have Oli McBurnie.

“He would bring everything that we need – leadership, experience, and he knows the Championship. Plus goals. I hope the goals; we need goals. I believe, yes [we can get it done]. I believe that the EFL will help us.”

The Tigers were placed under transfer restrictions by the English Football League earlier this summer, but have pushed through a number of deals already this summer and are close to tying up a loan deal for ex-Blades man John Lundstram, currently in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

The salary cap placed on Hull by the EFL is understood to have been lifted, after discussions between the league and former Blades man Jared Dublin, now the Tigers’ sporting director. United’s Yorkshire rivals still have to ensure they comply with profit and sustainability rules but HullLive report that a contract in principle has been agreed with McBurnie’s camp.

The striker has made no secret of his affection for the Blades and was keen to return to Bramall Lane in January this year, before the prospect of a loan exit was blocked by Las Palmas. In his last season at Championship level, in 2022/23, he scored 15 goals in all competitions and netted five times in La Liga last term.

Speaking just before United’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland back in May, McBurnie admitted of his future: “I just need to get home and spend some time with the family. It’s been lovely being out here but at the same time it’s also hard being away from the family so much. I’ll talk it over with the missus, and talk about what we want to do.”