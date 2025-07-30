Neil Warnock hints at shock Sheffield Wednesday role despite well-known Sheffield United allegiances

Sheffield United promotion-winner and self-confessed Blades fan Neil Warnock has thrown his hat into the ring to take charge of their bitter city rivals Wednesday following the departure of Danny Rohl earlier this week. Warnock had a long spell in charge at Bramall Lane earlier in his career, leading the Blades into the Premier League in 2005/06.

But he has previously come close to making the jump to their bitter rivals in the past, including when his friend Milan Mandaric owned the Owls. He recently admitted that he was motivated to take the job after “falling out” with officials at Bramall Lane, and told Talksport this week that he would be interested in taking the job.

The chance will not arise, with Rohl’s former No.2 Henrik Pedersen close to being appointed as the German’s successor at Hillsborough. But the latest comments will not endear Warnock to Unitedites any further, especially given his previous flirtations with their arch-rivals.

"Well, you've got to say yes,” Warnock, now 76, admitted when asked if he would be interested in managing Wednesday. “At my age? Deary me. But you never say never in anything.

“It is a good club, and it does need managing, really. I think they've not had the sustained success. I mean, the crowds are unbelievable and they've maintained that, whatever division they've gone down to.

"It's sad to see some of the players leaving now because of their contractual situations, but it will bounce back. All good clubs bounce back. I was looking at the fixtures yesterday, I think it's December [November], Sheffield United vs Wednesday. I was just looking at when I'm going to go and watch a game up there."

Speaking recently on Radio X, Warnock opened up on the possibility of him taking up a position in the Wednesday dugout. “Yeah, there was,” he admitted. “I would have taken that, because I'd fallen out with people at Sheffield United, and I thought, ‘I'll show them if that's the case.’ And I did.

“I spoke to Milan Mandarić, and he offered me the job and all that. And I said, ‘Alright, I tell you what, Milan, because I like you as a person’ – It was a Friday – I said, ‘You have a think about it, and talk to your chief exec and all that that and then ring me up on Monday morning at nine o'clock. If you still want me to manage you, I'll manage you And then you'll know what's what.’

“Anyhow, he rang me at nine o'clock, and he said, ‘Neil, I understand what you're saying, but thank you ever so much for being honest.’ And I didn't get the job because I think [of] the chief exec and the contact with Sheffield United… But that didn't bother me. I thought I had been messed on at Sheffield United. So, I wanted to go and show them what I could do really.”