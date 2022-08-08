Cam Emery, a supporter of Celtic who follows Watford as his local team, was at last week’s game between the Blades and Hornets at Vicarage Road when 16-year-old Shanel Crampton collapsed in the away end after going into an adrenal crisis.

Emery attempted to invade the pitch in a bid to raise the alarm about the ongoing medical emergency and was subsequently ejected from Vicarage Road, although he was later allowed back to watch the rest of the game.

He was inundated with positive messages from Blades fans praising him for his actions after his identity was revealed, with many inviting him to a Bramall Lane game.

Former Blades defender turned pundit Kevin Gage offered to put Emery up in a room at his Manor House venue in Dronfield, and Emery will be taken on a pre-match tour of Bramall Lane when he attends the Blades’ game against Blackburn Rovers later this month.

Emery will also meet with Shanel and her family before the game, and has pledged to order a Blades shirt with her name and 16 on the back to wear.

A Watford fan runs onto the pitch to try to attract the attention of the match officials after a medical incident in the Sheffield United end (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“I’ll be coming up to the lane on the 20th for the Blackburn game to meet Shanel and her family, and the rest of the Blades,” Emery said