Anel Ahmedhodžić was blown away by his first taste of the Bramall Lane atmosphere after making an impressive Sheffield United debut in Saturday’s victory over Millwall.

Monday, 8th August 2022

The defender, who became the Blades’ marquee summer signing when he made a £3m move from Malmo earlier this summer, missed last week’s opening-day defeat at Watford through suspension but made up for lost time with a superb showing against the Lions.

Almost 28,000 supporters lauded him at the final whistle and he told SUTV: “It was amazing. Literally goosebumps when you come in. When you can't hear each other on the pitch, you know it’s a good atmosphere.

"We went out with a lot of energy and created plenty of chances in the first half. I think we should have scored four or five goals at least.

"We defended well against a top side and I am very pleased with a clean sheet."

Anel Ahmedhodzic impressed both in defence and attack on his Sheffield United debut against Millwall: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage
