The defender, who became the Blades’ marquee summer signing when he made a £3m move from Malmo earlier this summer, missed last week’s opening-day defeat at Watford through suspension but made up for lost time with a superb showing against the Lions.
Almost 28,000 supporters lauded him at the final whistle and he told SUTV: “It was amazing. Literally goosebumps when you come in. When you can't hear each other on the pitch, you know it’s a good atmosphere.
"We went out with a lot of energy and created plenty of chances in the first half. I think we should have scored four or five goals at least.
"We defended well against a top side and I am very pleased with a clean sheet."