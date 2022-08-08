The defender, who became the Blades’ marquee summer signing when he made a £3m move from Malmo earlier this summer, missed last week’s opening-day defeat at Watford through suspension but made up for lost time with a superb showing against the Lions.

Almost 28,000 supporters lauded him at the final whistle and he told SUTV: “It was amazing. Literally goosebumps when you come in. When you can't hear each other on the pitch, you know it’s a good atmosphere.

"We went out with a lot of energy and created plenty of chances in the first half. I think we should have scored four or five goals at least.

"We defended well against a top side and I am very pleased with a clean sheet."