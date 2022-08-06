Sheffield United fans will love boss's positive promise after blitzing Millwall at Bramall Lane

United were in imperious early form as they went two ahead through Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, with only Bartosz Białkowski’s good save on the stroke of half-time preventing Ollie Norwood making it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

Millwall improved after the break and threw caution to the wind a little, but Wes Foderingham still enjoyed a comfortable afternoon in the home goal as United picked up their first points of the season.

And Heckingbottom said: "I'm really pleased; obviously a win and a clean sheet. A good performance with and without the ball so yeah, really pleased with that.

"The start was good, but I think the bit that was really, really pleasing was how we dealt with their threats.

"I expect us to perform well here and be the one forcing the issue. I know we are not going to win every game, but I expect us to put in a performance to reflect - that's our intent.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United embraces Rhian Brewster (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"It's a new season, we're gonna be on the front foot and try and play that sort of way in every game. Sometimes it will work, sometimes it won't. But as long as it's not from a lack of effort, then I'm fine with that."