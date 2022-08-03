Hero Watford fan who raised alarm after Sheffield United fan Shanel Crampton collapsed speaks out

Cam Emery, a supporter of Celtic who follows Watford as his local team, was at Monday night’s game when 16-year-old Blade Shanel Crampton collapsed in the away end after going into an adrenal crisis.

She spent the night in Watford General Hospital before being discharged on Tuesday morning to continue her recovery in Sheffield, with Shanel and her family slamming the response of stewards in an interview with The Star on Tuesday.

Shanel’s mum Kellie said that it took between 20 and 30 minutes for medical attention to reach her daughter. Shanel’s condition, an adrenal insufficiency, means a wait of more than nine minutes could have proved fatal.

Emery invaded the pitch in a bid to raise the alarm about the ongoing medical emergency and was subsequently ejected from Vicarage Road, although he was later allowed back into the stadium.

After his identity was discovered, he has been inundated with positive messages from Blades fans praising him for his actions, and has also spoken with Shanel privately.

And in a message posted on his Twitter account, Emery wrote: “I'd like thank every single Blade for the lovely messages I've had over the last 24 hours.

A Watford fan runs onto the pitch to try to attract the attention of the match officials after a medical incident in the Sheffield United end (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“Never in my life would I think I'd impact someone so much, I can't stop thanking you all for the reception in and out the Vic.

“To think I'm rarely at Watford due to be being a Celtic supporter and I was at that game is crazy.

“Shanel, I will be treating myself to a Blades top with your name on the back if that's alright with you.

Shanel Crampton, right, with her mum Kellie and grandmother Tracy

“I'm so glad you’re on the mend and well, you’re incredibly strong and brave.

“Thank you again all the Blades, you all have a place in my heart and I'll be coming up to Bramall Lane one day in the future. Hope you all have a great season and wish every single one of [you] the best.