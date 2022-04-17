After being urged to “do more” by manager Paul Heckingbottom earlier this month, the 22-year-old stepped off the bench during Good Friday’s game against Reading and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Although it was not enough to prevent United from slipping to a shock defeat, which saw them prepare for tomorrow’s visit to Bristol City ranked sixth in the Championship, Ndiaye’s intervention did not go unnoticed by coaching staff; particularly with strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie both in danger of missing the match through injury.

“Iliman is the most experienced of all the youngsters we’ve got,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “I have no problem saying it: He could be a very big player for us.

“You’ve still got to produce though, no matter how much talent you’ve got. And, as we know, Iliman has got plenty. That is the point I was making.

“The finish he came up with was top class and that’s why I class him in the bracket of a proper first team player. But with that comes the responsibility of having to show it every single time you go out there on the pitch.”

Despite making his debut for United during Heckingbottom’s spell in caretaker charge last term, it wasn’t until earlier this season that Ndiaye truly established himself at senior level; scoring twice during September’s win over Peterborough while Slavisa Jokanovic was still at the helm. Also on target when United beat Fulham in December, Ndiaye had gone 13 outings without finding the back of the net before cancelling-out Lucas Joao’s opener for Paul Ince’s side. United were still celebrating when a lapse in concentration saw Tom McIntyre restore Reading’s advantage moments later.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with his team-mates: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“Iliman was our only attacker left on the bench,” said Heckingbottom, who had earlier introduced teenage striker Daniel Jebbison when McBurnie limped-off. “Iliman is going to get opportunities. He didn’t panic and touches it in well. That was great to see and it shows what he’s capable of.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage