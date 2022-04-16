Speaking ahead of the visit to Ashton Gate, where his team will attempt to bounce back from their shock defeat by Reading, United manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed Fleck sat out the meeting with Paul Ince’s side because of a groin problem.

Although Heckingbottom refused to divulge the exact details, he did insist Fleck could feature in the squad which travels to the south-west.

“Flecky has got a little issue, so hopefully we get that sorted for Monday,” Heckingbottom said. “It should be.”

With the Scotland international sat in the stands, United altered their formation for the clash with Reading although Heckingbottom insisted that was in response to a weakness his coaching staff identified in the visitors’ armoury rather than Fleck’s absence. The plan failed to work, with Ince’s men dealing a blow to United’s hopes of qualifying for the play-offs and almost certainly securing their Championship status in the process.

Fortunate to only be a goal down when substitute Iliman Ndiaye cancelled-out Lucas Joao’s opener, Tom McIntyre immediately restored Reading’s lead to leave United still sixth in the table but now only two points clear of seventh placed Middlesbrough, who have a match in hand.

“We went with three up top because we wanted more forward balls,” Heckingbottom acknowledged, hinting he is unlikely to try and persevere with the idea at City. “We didn’t do those runs in behind often enough and didn’t use our outside centre-halves enough."

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is battling to be ready to face Bristol City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage