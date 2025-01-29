Sheffield United have perfect man to manage upturn in expectations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Biggs on the change in expectations at Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bramall Lane has seen some mood swings in its time but the current change in dynamic is startling all the same. And I’m not referring to the sudden, hopefully fleeting, deflation of a shock 3-0 home defeat to Hull that will surely put those prone to overreact in some peril - just as after previous rare setbacks.

No, it’s just that Sheffield United are suddenly veering from a promotion challenge founded on over-achievement to one that will be regarded as under-achievement if it fails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is some shift and I think you will see a corresponding shift up the gears from Chris Wilder in his management style, if not straightaway.

Up to the installation of new ownership and the arrival of premium reinforcements, the Blades boss has been cajoling, tolerant of the strain on his overstretched group and full of praise for them. Even rationalising the Hull reverse on that basis.

Not so sure he will be quite as understanding of any dip in standards as we head deep into the second half of the season, certainly once new players have settled and the squad is far stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From long experience and much success, Wilder knows which tools to bring out of the toolbox and when, as reflected in his and his staff’s richly deserved new deal. Which includes owning a big opportunity rather than playing it down.

As the competition and demands rack up for his players, so the stakes are higher for himself, of course. Nobody reasonably expected a top two promotion when the campaign kicked off with last summer’s recruitment only half completed. At that time, I rated the prospects no higher than a push for the play-offs. He begged to differ.

And has everyone forgotten the minus two points at the start?

But United have gone from medium expectation to high - so it’s just as well to be cooking with gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder is clearly prepared to take the heat, having told his players to embrace it. Crucially, neither he nor they can be afraid to wilt from pressure. In hindsight, some insulation and benefit comes from the takeover dragging on into December.

It gave Wilder time, through his sheer resourcefulness, to confirm to the incoming COH Group that they were inheriting the best possible manager besides a fine club. No need to bring in a sexy new name of their choice. No need to change the management model.

Of course, there’s no absolute permanence to anything in football. But this feels right for progress on and off the field, even if the emergence of a “payday loan” arrangement by the new owners is not ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s important after the recruitment drive is to get all key players, not just the manager and coaches, tied down so that it’s not promotion-or-bust on one attempt

It’s hard to imagine the club being in a better place for both the immediate and longer term - and everyone involved has to relish it.