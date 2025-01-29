Exclusive:Medical completed as Sheffield United beat Sheffield Wednesday to Premier League transfer for ex-Arsenal man

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield United set to beat Sheffield Wednesday to Premier League transfer for ex-Arsenal man

Sheffield United are set to beat city rivals Wednesday to the signing of a Premier League right-back ahead of this weekend’s clash with Derby County. United have moved on from their pursuit of Jonjoe Kenny after his current club Hertha Berlin dug in their heels over his future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So United instead moved quickly to set up a deal for Harry Clarke, a 23-year-old right back who has played seven times this season for Ipswich Town. As The Star revealed yesterday Wednesday had solidified their interest in Clarke into a concrete offer but it is Bramall Lane that now looks his most likely destination ahead of a loan deal until the end of the season.

Wilder outlines United ambition after new owners make contract call

Blades target fears transfer may collapse after Wednesday ultimatum

Hotshot eyed by Blades, Owls on verge of Champ transfer switch

We can reveal that Clarke completed a medical with the Blades today ahead of the move, with the hope that it will be signed off in time for this weekend’s trip to Pride Park. Clarke will need to be registered by midday on Friday to be eligible to potentially make his United debut in that game.

Clarke began his career at Portman Road club and was brought back from Arsenal for a fee reportedly in the region of £1m in the January of 2023. He is not the only Ipswich man to have been the target of United interest this window, either.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We understand that commanding Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden was also on United’s radar as United searched for replacements for the injured Harry Souttar at centre half.

For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

But Ipswich are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and United were told that they plan to keep Woolfenden in Suffolk ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

Related topics:Premier LeagueBlades

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice