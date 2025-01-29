Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United set to beat Sheffield Wednesday to Premier League transfer for ex-Arsenal man

Sheffield United are set to beat city rivals Wednesday to the signing of a Premier League right-back ahead of this weekend’s clash with Derby County. United have moved on from their pursuit of Jonjoe Kenny after his current club Hertha Berlin dug in their heels over his future.

So United instead moved quickly to set up a deal for Harry Clarke, a 23-year-old right back who has played seven times this season for Ipswich Town. As The Star revealed yesterday Wednesday had solidified their interest in Clarke into a concrete offer but it is Bramall Lane that now looks his most likely destination ahead of a loan deal until the end of the season.

We can reveal that Clarke completed a medical with the Blades today ahead of the move, with the hope that it will be signed off in time for this weekend’s trip to Pride Park. Clarke will need to be registered by midday on Friday to be eligible to potentially make his United debut in that game.

Clarke began his career at Portman Road club and was brought back from Arsenal for a fee reportedly in the region of £1m in the January of 2023. He is not the only Ipswich man to have been the target of United interest this window, either.

We understand that commanding Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden was also on United’s radar as United searched for replacements for the injured Harry Souttar at centre half.

But Ipswich are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and United were told that they plan to keep Woolfenden in Suffolk ahead of a crucial second half of the season.