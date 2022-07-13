Sheffield United handed transfer blow as Everton make decision on defender

Sheffield United look set to miss out on the signing of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Blades were one of several clubs said to be keen on a loan deal for the England Under-20 star as Paul Heckingbottom looks to strengthen his defensive options during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Blackpool and German side Schalke 04 were all reportedly interest in securing Branthwaite’s services for the upcoming season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And their hopes looked to have been boosted when Everton completed the signing of Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski and followed that up by leaving Branthwaite out of their squad for a pre-season tour of the United States.

The youngster spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on look at United’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and returned to Everton to make his Premier League debut in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in December last year.

However, that would be just one of only eight appearances the 20-year-old would make during the season and he now looks set for another temporary stint away from Goodison Park.

Despite receiving interest from clubs in England, the Daily Mail have reported Branthwaite is closing in on a season-long loan move to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The report suggests PSV see Branthwaite as a signing to shore up a defence that leaked 23 more goals than Eredivise title rivals Ajax last season.

The Amsterdam giants claimed the title by just two points but PSV’s second placed finish does mean that Branthwaite will compete in the Champions League if and when he does make the move to Eindhoven.

The Blades disappointment of missing out on Branthwaite will be reduced by the news Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark has now completed a season-long loan move to Bramall Lane.