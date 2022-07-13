The Republic of Ireland international spoke to Enda Stevens and John Egan when the move from Newcastle United was first mooted, with former United coach Tindall – now Eddie Howe’s No.2 at St. James’ Park – also speaking highly of the Blades.

Those references, and the detailed, personal pitch delivered by United chief Paul Heckingbottom, tilted the battle for Clark’s services in the Blades’ favour, with the 32-year-old – believed to have also been a target for clubs such as Middlesbrough, Stoke and Birmingham City - officially unveiled as United’s fourth summer signing on Wednesday afternoon.

The deal was not a straightforward one. As The Star revealed recently, Newcastle were initially looking to secure a fee for Clark and sell him on a permanent basis, with the defender entering the final season of his contract in the north east.

With most of United’s budget tied up in the signing of Anel Ahmedhodžić, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international who joined from Malmo earlier this month, that dramatically reduced United’s chances of adding Clark to their defensive options.

But negotiations with officials at St. James’ Park saw the opportunity for a loan deal emerge, with Clark undergoing the first part of his medical earlier this week.

A 36-cap Ireland international, Clark was Newcastle’s player of the year when they won the Championship title in 2017 and also featured prominently in the Premier League until Dan Burn – himself a long-standing former target of United during Nigel Adkins’ time in charge of Bramall Lane - effectively took his place after signing for £13m from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ciaran Clark signs for Sheffield United on loan from Newcastle United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I’ve only had a week’s training, so it’ll be about just trying to get back into it,” Clark said in conversation with United’s in-house media team after sealing his season-long switch.

“I’ll see what the manager wants to do and go from there.

“To be honest, just to be involved in and around a first team squad again will be massive for me. I spent six months last season not involved and just training, which isn’t a great feeling to be honest. This is a fresh challenge, a new start and one that I’m looking forward to.”

Ciaran Clark up against Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp in his days at Newcastle United: (STU FORSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Clark, scheduled to become a free agent next summer, played what is likely to be his final game for Newcastle on January 22, a 1-0 away win at United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds, and was pushed further down the pecking order in the north east with the signing of Sven Botman this summer.

Clark, along with fellow former United targets Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick, were subsequently asked to train with the Magpies’ U23s – although, crucially, because of concerns over bloated numbers in training, rather than any concerns over his attitude.