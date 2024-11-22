Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer preparing for first returns to former club Coventry City after Sheffield United transfers

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is enjoying the refreshing experience of working with lively pair Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare as the duo prepare to return to Coventry City for the first time since leaving tomorrow. Both men were firm fans’ favourites at City before moving to the Blades, one year apart.

Hamer was United’s best player in the Premier League last season as they were relegated while O’Hare has shown glimpses of the quality that saw him earmarked as one of the best players in the division, with more to come as he settles in. The pair combined superbly to set up Tyrese Campbell’s winner in the Sheffield derby against Wednesday last time out and just as Campbell scored his first goal in United colours against Stoke earlier this season, the law of football suggests Hamer and O’Hare may be in for positive afternoons against their former side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a little bit of a chat about that,” said Wilder before departing for the Midlands. “’Let’s do it for Gus!’ I’m not so sure Cal’s going to get the reception that he maybe should get, but knowing Callum and getting to know his character, I don’t think that‘ll upset him. Both players had fabulous contributions to that work and the rise of Coventry City, under Mark [Robins, the former City boss], but we understand football and we understand how it all pans out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And both boys will be desperate. The do it for Gus T-shirts might be on under the shirts! But both boys have played a major part in our start to the season. They’ve been great to work with. I’m sure there’s more to come. And the way they’ve trained this week, and the way the group has trained this week, they’re really looking forward to a tough challenge. But certainly those boys are going to be instrumental in our season and they can be those consistent performers as they have been, then we’ll give ourselves a good opportunity of getting results.”

The good friends were reunited earlier this summer when O’Hare signed for United, after electing against extending his stay at the CBS Arena to further his career elsewhere. “It’s never a dull day with those two around,” Wilder added. “I’ve just got to get Cal to stand still now and then again rather than running around all over the place, but that’s his infectious character that Coventry fans will have seen and we’re seeing now. There’s more to come from Cal, 100 per cent.

“That’s not being negative or critical of him because he’s been part of a team that sits top of the division. Gus is more in the spotlight I should imagine from his performances in the Premier League and how he’s started this season. They’re great characters, great players and there’s never a dull moment. They’re always pecking at me about ‘Can we do this or do that?’ but I’d rather that than people who just come in at nine in the morning, get through training and then shoot off, because we certainly had that last season. That won’t be allowed here, and the boys have got bags of character and personality. And those two are always front and centre of all that that goes off.”