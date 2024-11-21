Over the decades at Bramall Lane a host of Sheffield United players have made themselves cult heroes and fan favourites by showing many of the characteristics that define the football club. But at the same time there have been some plying their trades elsewhere who just have that United ‘feel’ about them.
So, for a bit of international break fun, we put the appeal out to Blades fans to choose the most ‘Sheffield United’ players to have never pulled on the famous red and white stripes - and some of the illuminating responses highlighted exactly what Unitedites want to see from their players. From World Cup winners to former Leeds men and even a current Wednesday man, here are some of the suggestions...
1. Kyle McFadzean
A sensible opening suggestion from Darren Smith, although the now 37-year-old did have a spell at Bramall Lane after coming through the ranks and made one sub appearance. Chris Wilder did try to sign him again a few years back but it didn’t come off. “Always seemed a solid backs to the wall defender at the Lane,” said Darren. “I think we'd have liked him.” | Getty Images
2. Sam Morsy
The Egyptian international’s name is in Blades folklore after a long-running transfer saga but he’s now plying his trade in the Premier League with Ipswich Town after helping them to remarkable back-to-back promotions from League One. Suggested by Lumpsum | Getty Images
3. James Milner
A model pro, a player with vast experience and no shortage of ability either. What’s not to love? Tom Stannard certainly sees a lot of Blades characteristics in the veteran | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Alex Mowatt
Another player the Blades will come up against this season, Mowatt is now at West Brom but is easily a player you could imagine pulling on the red and white. Good shout, Harry Henderson | Getty Images
