Oliver Arblaster addresses Sheffield United injury blow with message to supporters

Oliver Arblaster, the Sheffield United skipper, has broken his silence after confirming he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Steel City derby win over Wednesday earlier this month. The 20-year-old sustained the damage in the first half of the Owls clash but carried on until half-time before he made way.

The Star revealed this morning that Arblaster had undergone an operation to correct the issue over the international break, with doubt over whether he will play again this season because of the extent of the injury. Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Coventry City, boss Chris Wilder refused to rule out Arblaster for the remainder of the campaign, insisting they will take it a month at a time.

And the midfielder posted a message on his social media channels this afternoon addressing the situation. He wrote: “Earlier this week, I underwent successful surgery on my ruptured ACL, an injury I sustained during the game a few weeks ago. Now, it's time for me to focus on my rehabilitation and the long road to recovery-a journey I'm confident will make me stronger and more determined than ever to get back on the pitch.

“Words cannot express how devastated I am that my season is over. It's something I'm still trying to process and come to terms with, but I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is just a setback on my journey to reaching my goals in my career.

“Injuries like this are part of the game we love, but I'm fortunate to have an amazing support system of family and friends who will be with me every step of the way, helping me stay mentally strong through the highs and lows ahead. Lastly, I'm looking forward to cheering on the boys like I did as a fan, supporting them as they continue this great start to the season. I can't wait to be back doing what I love and playing in front of you, Blades!”