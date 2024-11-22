Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder makes January transfer point as latest injury blow stretches Sheffield United’s squad even thinner

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder has signalled his intention to bolster his Sheffield United squad in the January transfer window after the Blades’ latest injury blow saw it stretched even further. The Blades will be without skipper Oliver Arblaster for months after the youngster went under the knife to correct his ruptured ACL.

Although the return of Tom Davies is timely in Arblaster’s lengthy absence, it does nothing for the squad numbers at Wilder’s disposal ahead of the busy festive period - with three games in the space of six days welcoming the Blades back to Championship action after the international break. The Blades boss was keen to sign more midfield reinforcements in the summer but couldn’t do so, leaving 20-year-old Sydie Peck on standby to replace his fellow academy graduate in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scale of United’s activity in the January sales will depend on who owns the club when they open, with a US consortium - led by American businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy - still pressing ahead with their ongoing bid to buy the Blades from current incumbent Prince Abdullah, despite ongoing delays. Strikers Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster are still doubts for tomorrow’s trip to Coventry City, having missed the Sheffield derby win against Wednesday in which Arblaster picked up his serious injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've got to make some decisions,” Wilder said. “We play Saturday, Tuesday, Friday, so we have to be sensible. You've seen our squad numbers, we’re not top heavy and have to be sensible. It’s not like we’re going into the last two weeks of the season and can risk. They can't be reinjured because of our overenthusiasm to get them back in.

“We're in a fabulous position, we've got a load of games to come and then the January window. And fingers crossed we can improve the squad, which we're looking to do. But it’s no good the players working for so long to get back, for us to gamble and put them out again.”