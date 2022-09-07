Sheffield United: Going behind the scenes of Will Osula's loan move to Derby County
Towards the end of last week, when it became apparent that Sheffield United would allow Will Osula to leave on loan, a theory began doing the rounds that the teenage centre-forward’s destination had already been decided.
Certainly, if Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s position with Burton Albion hadn’t been so precarious, those tasked with overseeing the next phase of the 19-year-old’s development were minded to place him at the Pirelli Stadium. The former Holland, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker, who resigned as manager of the League One club on Monday, won an army of admirers inside the Bramall Lane boot room for his work with Daniel Jebbison, Osula’s close friend and fellow academy graduate, last season.
But speaking after granting the young Dane permission to join Derby County, Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star that he encouraged Osula to explore his own options in the transfer market. Rather than being ordered where to go, the United manager explained he felt it was important for a player who is being tipped as a regular first team player of the future in South Yorkshire to be involved in the selection process; dispelling the idea that coaching staff always choose where up-and-coming professionals learn their trade.
“I think it’s good for them to sit in front of managers and ask questions for themselves, they’ve got to be a part of it,” said Heckingbottom, outlining the reasons behind Osula’s temporary switch to Pride Park. “Through my own experience, it’s something that I’ve dealt with a lot and it’s part and parcel of the game. They’ve got to be able to think on their own two feet, make decisions. That’s why I like to do it this way.
“Derby will be good for Will. I’m sure of it and that’s why we agreed. The biggest thing for me is that he goes there and achieve the most minutes on the pitch as he possibly can. I want him to be out there, fighting for points, making mistakes and then learning from them.”
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Rotherham, Heckingbottom admitted he would have “been happy” if Osula had remained with United following the transfer deadline. But with his squad preparing for the meeting with Paul Warne’s side on top of the Championship table, and assessing the challenges Osula has faced since entering the Randox Health Academy, Heckingbottom concluded the Dane would benefit from regular action at this stage of his career.
Although Osula was presented with a list of potential locations, after United had assessed all of his suitors, Heckingbottom said: “We wanted to direct him to the places where he’s get most game-time, of course we did. But we wanted him to ask questions as well.
“During my time here, I haven’t always agreed with where players have gone and, not only because of that, but they’ve suffered as a result. In this instance, we did help direct it but not totally. There was a balance. We could have got money for him if he’d gone elsewhere.”
That comment suggests United have either declined the possibility of receiving a fee from County, or accepted a lower amount, in return for certain assurances. Although those will not include guaranteed game-time - “That has to be earned” - Liam Rosenior is likely to have been asked to devise a tailormade development programme aimed at improving Osula. The presence of former United players David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane, coupled with the fact County are expected to challenge for promotion, also made them an attractive proposition. Particularly at such a critical stage of Osula’s development, with his performances there expected to decide if he is awarded a more prominent role at United next term.
“Playing under stress, if you want to put it like that, will help Will, definitely,” Heckingbottom said. “The same as having Conor and Didzy there, two lads he knows well. They’re really good professionals and they aren’t the only ones there. He’ll be working under a really good young manager and with a really good group.”
“The environment he’s going to find himself in there is perfect for Will,” continued Heckingbottom. “There’s pressure at Derby to achieve something, the same as there is here, so that’s going to be good for him. And there’s a good core of experienced professionals who will demand a lot, the same as here as well. That’s why it, we believe, is a good fit for him.”
Osula, who spent time in Copenhagen’s youth programme before heading to England, made his debut for United towards the end of last term when Heckingbottom’s men overcame an injury crisis to qualify for the play-offs. A number of key names are also on the treatment table ahead of the derby, although Billy Sharp is the only attacker likely to be unavailable for selection.
That, coupled with Jebbison’s presence, persuaded Heckingbottom that Osula’s interests would be best served by moving elsewhere before his situation is reviewed in January.
Ronsenior handed Osula his first appearance in a County jersey during last weekend’s defeat by Plymouth Argyle, introducing him as a second-half substitute for James Collins. They will look to bounce back from that loss, only their second of the present campaign, at Morecambe this weekend.
“He might have found his game time limited,” Heckingbottom said, confirming he waited until the end of the window before sanctioning Osula’s departure in order to assess United’s injury situation. “When he came here during his scholarship, he had some growth related issues and so I didn’t get as much of a chance to work with him as might otherwise have been the case. He’s over those now and this is going to be a really invaluable experience for him. He should take so much from it.”