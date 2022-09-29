Sheffield United: Goalkeepers' decision to gatecrash outfield meetings pays dividends
Wes Foderingham, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, has described how taking part in team meetings designed for outfield players has helped him cement a place in the Championship leaders’ starting eleven.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Birmingham City, which Paul Heckingbottom’s side hope will see them extend their three point lead at the top of the table, Foderingham told The Star why he takes time to study the roles other members of Bramall Lane’s first team squad perform as well as his own.
“I need to know what the other boys are supposed to be doing, because there’s details in there that are relevant to me and vice versa,” he said. “That’s why, even when you’re not playing, you’ve got to be focused and switched on at all times. You need to be able to identify the challenges that you’re going to be facing. You need to know what the people around you want from you and how you can help them. Equally, the things that you might be doing that don’t.”
United enter their meeting with the visitors from St Andrews on the back of a four match winning streak, keeping a clean sheet in all of those outings. Centre-forward Rhian Brewster explained earlier this week how Heckingbottom’s techniques, such as handing injured players key tasks during United’s preparation for matches, has helped ensure those drafted into the line-up are properly equipped to perform.
“Those roles, that’s why it’s easier for people like Kyron (Gordon) to step up and show what a good young player he is,” Foderingham said, echoing that sentiment. “The manager has been very clear with how he wants the team to look and operate. That has also helped because, if you provide those clear pictures, it’s easy for everyone to understand.”
“Penalties, we do them on a Friday before the game and all of the ‘keepers are involved,” Foderingham added. “There’s no point in coming into a game and then flapping around, wondering what’s going to happen. If you’re across everything, if everyone is, then it gives you a much better chance of getting a result.”