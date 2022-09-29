Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Birmingham City, which Paul Heckingbottom’s side hope will see them extend their three point lead at the top of the table, Foderingham told The Star why he takes time to study the roles other members of Bramall Lane’s first team squad perform as well as his own.

“I need to know what the other boys are supposed to be doing, because there’s details in there that are relevant to me and vice versa,” he said. “That’s why, even when you’re not playing, you’ve got to be focused and switched on at all times. You need to be able to identify the challenges that you’re going to be facing. You need to know what the people around you want from you and how you can help them. Equally, the things that you might be doing that don’t.”

“Those roles, that’s why it’s easier for people like Kyron (Gordon) to step up and show what a good young player he is,” Foderingham said, echoing that sentiment. “The manager has been very clear with how he wants the team to look and operate. That has also helped because, if you provide those clear pictures, it’s easy for everyone to understand.”

“Penalties, we do them on a Friday before the game and all of the ‘keepers are involved,” Foderingham added. “There’s no point in coming into a game and then flapping around, wondering what’s going to happen. If you’re across everything, if everyone is, then it gives you a much better chance of getting a result.”

George Baldock of Sheffield United convenes a meeting during the win over Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage