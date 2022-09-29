After winning all of their final four matches before the shutdown - and keeping a clean sheet in all of those games - United are preparing for this weekend’s meeting with Birmingham City three points clear of Norwich City, who are ranked second in the division.

Brewster scored twice for England under-21’s during their victory over Italy last week, before featuring in Tuesday night’s friendly against Germany at Bramall Lane.

“We’re tight, really tight, as a group and that’s definitely helped us,” he said. “It’s definitely, for me anyway, given us an advantage.

“Whenever someone scores, even the subs come running on. That tells you something."

“The lads who have come off, if we get a goal, they want to get back on the pitch as well. It shows the type of attitude everyone in the group has got. We don’t just want to do well for ourselves. We want to do well for each other.”

Brewster hopes the form he has displayed for the Young Lions will see him named in the starting eleven when City visit South Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old, United’s record transfer signing, has yet to open his account for the season but netted three times in seven outings before being forced to undergo surgery last term.

Sheffield United players all join in a goal celebration: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With captain Billy Sharp returning to action earlier this month, having recovered from an ankle injury, Heckingbottom has an array of attacking options at his disposal. But United’s coaching staff are wrestling with a major problem at the back, with Anel Ahmedhodzic joining fellow defenders Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson and Ciaran Clark in the treatment room. Officials in Bosnia and Herzegovina believe Ahmedhodzic could be out for “at least” four weeks after damaging a muscle while on duty with his country.

“Of course, the team has been doing great and I just want to contribute - being that starting or off the bench, making an impact,” Brewster said. “Score some goals and contribute, that’s my plan. Even off the ball, getting my man out of the way. I can contribute."

