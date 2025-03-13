Some bookmakers make Sheffield United slight underdogs for Sunday’s derby v Wednesday despite contrasting form of rivals

How quickly things can turn in football. At one point on Tuesday evening Sheffield United were 1-0 up against Bristol City, their city rivals Wednesday reeling from a tough first half away at Norwich City and all felt right in the world. The Blades were piling the pressure on title-rivals Leeds but after failing to put City to bed and inviting pressure which eventually paid dividents, ended up adding it onto themselves.

Wednesday, meanwhile, threw caution to the wind from 2-0 down at Carrow Road and ended up winning 3-2, reigniting an outside play-off push that many had written off at the break and giving Danny Rohl’s men a fresh sense of belief ahead of their biggest game of the run-in. They have nothing to lose and potentially an awful lot to gain. United could be third by the time they walk out at Hillsborough on Sunday, another curious psychological subplot to an occasion packed with them.

The Owls even became slight favourites for the game earlier today with some bookies. They are second bottom of the home table this season while United have the best away record in the division but since when did common sense come into it? Derby occasion, as we all know, pay no respect to points, placements and pound notes.

For 44 games of a Championship season, any football fan in the division would prefer to have superior players, be in better form and have more points on the board. Of course they would. Over long periods of a season the best teams rise to the top, the worst get relegated, the also-rans make up the rest in the middle.

But for some reason, derby games are different. Speak to Unitedites and many - not all, of course - actually prefer to be the underdogs. Remember Dave Bassett’s upstarts landing a punch on the nose of Wednesday’s superstars back in the day? Those of a blue-and-white persuasion who, as rumour has it, were taking bets on how many they’d score against the Blades.

There is something about Sheffield United as a football club that thrives on battling against the odds. Maybe it comes from a bizarre period without success - this year marks 100 years since the club’s last major trophy, which is criminal for a club of such stature - or sharing a city with a team that, let’s be honest, doesn’t mind getting a bit carried away with itself.

In my lifetime at least United have always felt more comfortable as the outsiders, those looking to upset the establishment rather than seeing themselves as part of it. It’s a generalisation but the sense is that Wednesday still see themselves as a Premier League club despite the fact that they last played in it before the invention of the iPhone or Facebook. Many Blades fans didn’t even see their side as a top-flight one last season (and in fairness, they were proved right).

That difference of attitudes has long been a fascination of mine. Sheffielders share a city; they drink in the same pubs, they work in the same offices. Some even have the same parents. They are, for all intents and purposes, the same people. But when it comes to which football club they cheer on on a Saturday afternoon, they become almost completely different people. Glasses half-full and half-empty. Delusions of grandeur and, deep down, expectations of failure.

There are exceptions to the theory; of course there are. But it’s been noted elsewhere. Almost 20 years ago former Star writer Les Payne addressed the contrast from his neutral standpoint as a staunch Rotherham United man, through and through. In his column he wrote that “Wednesdayites appear to carry an extra arrogance about where they ‘belong’ and their ‘rightful place’, always seem to reckon good things are around the next corner. Unitedites have a raw passion that outstrips those across the city, although the Owls always have a blind, unconditional faith.”

If both clubs allowed fans in to watch the grass grow of their respective stadiums, Payne believes more would flock to Hillsborough than to S2. “At the Lane, they’d grumble that it wasn’t green enough or not coming through straight,” he wrote. “Over at Hillsborough, they’d gaze adoringly at it, thinking it the most wonderful grass ever grown. To me, it seems Wednesdayites expect to succeed, while Unitedites seem to be waiting to fail.”

It’s a fair point and Sunday won’t be any different for many. United, as the table objectively shows, have the better players. They have had the better season, are in the better form. They are better placed in the race for the Premier League and are, in many ways, in a much better position to at least make a fist of the step-up. The issue is that all that counts for nothing come 12.30pm on Sunday.

It becomes 11v11, your best against our best. Two tribal sets of supporters who suspend any friend or family loyalty, for a few hours at least; ordinary folk on either side of the blue and red divide, but polar opposites in much deeper ways.