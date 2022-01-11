Amad Diallo, who former United manager Slavisa Jokanovic wanted to sign on loan from Manchester United before being sacked in November, has edged a step closer towards completing a temporary move to Pride Park as the east Midlands club attempt to complete what would be a remarkable march towards survival.

Despite apparently being destined for League One after twice being deducted points by the English Football League following a series of financial indiscretions, County are preparing for United’s visit only 11 points shy of safety after winning three and drawing one of their last four Championship games.

Manchester United's Ivorian midfielder Amad Diallo on a rare appearance for the Premier League club: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Wayne Rooney, who took charge of County 14 months ago, hopes to exploit his connections at Old Trafford - where he spent 13 years as a player - to capture Diallo until the end of the campaign.

The winger, who was awarded Italian citizenship after beginning his career with Atalanta, was omitted from the Ivory Coast squad for the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and has a chance of facing United if officials at his parent club sanction the switch to County and talks quickly progress

Jokanovic, whose successor Paul Heckingbottom has won all but one of his matches at the helm, asked Bramall Lane’s board of directors to recruit Diallo after identifying a lack of width as a major weakness within his squad.

Heckingbottom’s decision to revert to a back three - the system United employed en route to two promotions under Chris Wilder before his departure following a series of disagreements with the ownership towards the end of last season - means that is no longer an issue.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the former Sheffield United manager, wanted to sign Amad Diallo: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Rather than a winger, United, who were relegated from the Premier League soon after Wilder’s exit, have now made a centre-half their top priority with Heart of Midlothian defender John Souttar known to feature on Heckingbottom’s wanted list.

Diallo, aged 19, has made only nine appearances since moving to England from Bergamo 12 months ago. The last of those came during a Champions League game against Young Boys just before Christmas.