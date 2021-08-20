Sheffield United: Boss tells the board he still wants four more players, including Manchester United's Amad Diallo, before the end of the window

Jokanovic confirmed he has instructed Bramall Lane’s hierarchy to try and broker a loan deal for the Manchester United winger after admitting it is important United begin to “progress” their recruitment strategy following a frustrating summer which has seen only one new player - Liverpool’s Ben Davies - arrive since he officially took charge seven weeks ago.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Huddersfield Town - which United hope will deliver the first league win of his reign - Jokanovic told The Star he has not relaxed his demand for five new faces to join the Championship club despite seeing a deal for Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira collapse amid concerns about the midfielder’s fitness.

“Yes, I am still working on the basis of four (more),” Jokanovic, who also wants to draft-in a replacement for Arsenal-bound goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, said. “I am happy to talk about the numbers but obviously not the names.”

Despite his reluctance to divulge the identities of those targets, Jokanovic did acknowledge an interest in Diallo when the 19-year-old’s name was put to him by journalists this afternoon. The teenager, who has been capped three times by the Ivory Coast, commanded a £37m fee when he moved to Old Trafford from Bergamo in January.

“I don’t need to comment so much, but there exists truth in Diallo, yes,” Jokanovic said. “I prefer waiting for this kind of situation to happen or not happen, though. Then I will give you an answer to this question.”

“We must progress, transfers,” he added. “We bring Ben Davies in.

We talk numbers in the press. I talk names with the board.

Manchester United's Ivorian midfielder Amad Diallo celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Manchester United and AC Milan at Old Trafford: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“Now we need to finish this transfer window quickly and have everyone available after this week, using the international break with a complete squad for continuity.”

Davies, who is scheduled to spend the rest of the season with United, is expected to start against Town after watching Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion from the bench.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.