Souttar, aged 25, is thought to feature on a list of names presented to United manager Paul Heckingbottom as he attempts to bolster his defensive options during this month’s transfer window.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have already made their interest in Souttar known, as the player enters the closing stages of his contract at Tynecastle.

Although Ibrox would be the most obvious choice for Souttar - the reigning Scottish Premier champions, Rangers are on course to win their 56th top-flight title this term - sources in Glasgow last night confirmed he is minded to pursue a career south of the border, where youngster brother Harry represents Stoke City. They are also understood to be monitoring events in Edinburgh closely, while Rangers’ arch-rivals Celtic are known to have tracked Souttar’s progress in the past.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being dealt a blow when AFC Bournemouth won the race for James Hill earlier this week, United are pressing ahead with their efforts to reprofile Heckingbottom’s squad following a series of impressive results under the former Hibernian chief.

Hearts are resigned to losing Souttar when his deal expires at the end of the season. But their financial position, plus the fact they are third in the table, means Robbie Neilson’s side employers can afford to wait and risk seeing him depart for nothing unless an attractive offer is received.

Hearts' John Souttar is being tracked by a number of clubs, including Sheffield United: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Naturally, with Souttar showing no inclination to discuss an extension, Hearts would rather recoup some of their investment now. And that means they will welcome reports that United, City, Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest could all choose to try and battle it out with Rangers.

Van Bronckhorst wants to recruit Souttar following suggestions that Connor Goldson, their vice-captain, is destined for the exit door.

Hearts must also handle the situation carefully, with the entirety of Neilson’s back three entering the final six months of their present deals.

United return to action for the first time since December 20 when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Former Fleetwood Town defender James Hill has joined AFC Bournemouth: Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images