Both Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan, have failed in bids to sign Lowe following his return to South Yorkshire.

With Steve Cooper’s side going on to win promotion after beating United in the end of term play-offs and the Greeks qualifying for the Champions League, the refusal of Bramall Lane’s board to entertain either of those offers is likely to have been a source of intense frustration for Lowe; particularly after he was named on the bench for the opening two games of the new campaign.

Sheffield United's Max Lowe is set to face Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But after starting last week’s Carabao Cup clash at West Bromwich Albion and also Sunday’s trip to Middlesbrough, Lowe is set to feature again when Alex Neil’s men visit United.

“Max got himself fit pre-season and is now getting an opportunity in the team,” Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, said. “I always told him I could guarantee him that: An opportunity.

“Every single one of the players here, without going into too much detail, have got things and aspects of their games that we want them to get better at. But, at the same time, Max brings a lot with him to the table and we’re looking forward to seeing him getting stronger and stronger.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: David Rogers/Getty Images

Although United’s hierarchy were not against the idea of selling Lowe when first Forest and then Olympiakos, who are also owned by Evangelos Marinakis, first made their intentions known their £5m valuation of a player effectively acquired for a little over £1m persuaded both to consider alternatives in the transfer market.

“People will always get the chance here, they’ll always get opportunities and if they don’t make it or take then, it won’t be through anything we as a staff haven’t done in terms of driving them and giving them everything they need to perform,” Heckingbottom added. “That goes for every single one of them here.”