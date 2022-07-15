The Wales international, who will represent his country at the World Cup this winter, spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Bramall Lane and made 29 appearances for the Blades as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Ampadu, still to start a top-flight game for Chelsea, was subsequently loaned out again to Venezia but after a summer in which his parent club waved goodbye to defenders Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, with skipper César Azpilicueta also expected to leave Stamford Bridge, Ampadu hopes to finally make an impact in the capital.

“Every season is a big season but I’d like to take some of the momentum from last year into this pre-season,” Ampadu said.

“Everybody just wants to be on the pitch and thankfully I feel comfortable playing in more than one position. Hopefully I can get onto the pitch this season for Chelsea and help out the side.

“Wherever Thomas needs me, I’d be happy to play there. I’m more than comfortable playing, whether that’s at centre-back, in midfield or at right wing-back.

Ethan Ampadu is a former Sheffield United loanee (Getty Images)

“It’s a big year for me with the World Cup with Wales as well and I think because we’ve qualified for this, on the back off a couple of Euros qualifications, it shows where we are heading as a nation.