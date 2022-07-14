The 29-year-old’s all-action style has helped to establish him as a firm fans’ favourite since he joined United in the summer of 2017, when they had just been promoted from League One.

In the years since Baldock helped United into the Premier League and had two seasons playing at the highest level, making his long-awaited debut for Greece this summer after his application for citizenship was finally rubber-stamped after years of delays, waiting and red tape.

Baldock’s displays for United, and his new-found status as an international footballer, saw him placed on the radar of Greek giants Olympiacos while Celtic, with Greek-Australian boss Ange Postecoglou in charge, are seemingly constantly being linked with a move for Baldock.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was made aware of it,” Baldock told The Star of the Olympiacos speculation.

“Espeically being out in Greece at the time with the national team. I was made aware of it daily, because the fans out there are very passionate. Especially towards Olympiacos.

“But, you know, I’m under contract here and I’m very, very happy here. I think we can achieve really good things here.

Sheffield United defender George Baldock made his debut for Greece earlier this summer: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I love the lads, I love working under Hecky [United boss Paul Heckingbottom] and it’s just one of those things, isn’t it? It never actually came to anything.

“I haven’t even spoken too much with Hecky about it and for me, that’s that really. I’m happy here, until the day that I get told that any sort of bid has been accepted or they think it’s best for me to move on.

“I’m extremely happy here. Everyone knows how much I love the club. And I’ll give my all for the club until the day I leave.”

The defender has bought into life at United on and off the pitch since signing from MK Dons: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Born in Buckingham, Baldock has made over 160 appearances for the Blades and now has four international caps to his name after making his debut for Gus Poyet’s Greece earlier this summer – registering four clean sheets and four wins so far.

As well as immersing himself in what it means to play for United, Baldock - who will start the season once more as United’s first-choice right wing-back, with Jayden Bogle injured - has also fallen in love with life in the Steel City.

“For the first six months I was at United, I’d go back home a lot, on my days off,” Baldock added.

George Baldock hits the gym during Sheffield United's pre-season training camp in Portugal. Pictures: Sheffield United FC

“Now, my mum and dad say they can’t get hold of me! That’s not the case, obviously. But I just don’t really go home at all. I’ve got my home here now.

“I love Sheffield as a place, it’s got everything and I’m very happy here. I think a happy person equals a happy footballer, so that’s important.

“As I say, I’ll give my all for this football club and I want to get promoted. I want to get back in the Premier League. So that’s the aspiration for this year.”