The former Liverpool striker has not featured for Paul Heckingbottom’s side since the end of January, after undergoing surgery to cure a hamstring complaint.

With Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie still recovering from serious injuries, United’s options remained severely depleted when they were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off finals.

Although Bogle and McBurnie are making progress in their respective fitness battles, Heckingbottom expects Brewster to be the first of the trio to return to action.

Expressing his desire to see the 22-year-old complete a full pre-season programme, the United manager said: “They’re all doing well and coming along nicely. But, out of all of them, Rhian is probably at the front of the queue. He’s the one, unless there’s a change to something, you’ll probably see come back first. They’re not in competition but he’s probably ahead if you like.”

With Chris Basham also spending a prolonged period on the sidelines and Billy Sharp watching last week’s second-leg of their semi-final against Forest from the touchline, injuries were a major problem for United last term. Heckingbottom’s squad was particularly hard hit in attacking areas, with teenagers Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison both named on the bench at the City Ground.

Brewster became the most expensive purchase in United’s history when he completed a £23.5m move from Anfield 19 months ago. After initially struggling to adapt, the England under-21 international had scored three times in his last seven outings before limping-out of a 2-0 win over Peterborough.