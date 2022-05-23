The former Republic of Ireland international is leaving Bramall Lane as part of a planned reprofiling exercise this summer.

Although McGoldrick would have been happy to finish his career in South Yorkshire, manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed earlier this month the 34-year-old’s deal was not being extended; a decision which brought down the curtain on a period he told The Star last night has been the “happiest of my career by far.”

“I’ve got nothing but respect for this place, and that’s not changed,” McGoldrick said. “He (Heckingbottom) sat down with me and we spoke. He wants to do things and he wants to do the things he feels are right for United.

“There’s young players coming through here now, like Rhian Brewster, and they’re all going to be important people going forward. I know that and I can see that, so he wants them to continue being involved.

“That’s totally understandable. I get it. Genuinely, there’s no hard feelings.”

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick before his final outing at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

McGoldrick scored 30 goals in 136 appearances for United after joining them on a free transfer in 2018. He won promotion from the Championship during his first season, before United were relegated back to the second tier 13 months ago.

Despite being informed his services were no longer required, McGoldrick travelled to the second leg of United’s play-off semi-final at Nottingham Forest last week to support his team mates. Their hopes of an immediate return to the top-flight ended following a penalty shoot-out defeat, after the tie had finished 3-3 on aggregate.

“I wanted to be there for the boys,” said McGoldrick, who was joined on the touchline by a number of other injured players including Jayden Bogle, Oli McBurnie and Brewster. “This place means everything to me and we all wanted to be there to get behind them, because we’re a team and a family.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and striker David McGoldrick: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Now in the closing stages of his rehabilitation, McGoldrick added: “I’ve been doing that here and since it went out on social media that I’m leaving, I’ve had a few calls (from other clubs) so I’ve got options.”