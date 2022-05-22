Detailing how the backing of the crowd helped Brewster eventually discover his form after a 31 match goal drought, McGoldrick told The Star he empathised with the youngster having gone through a barren run himself during his second season in South Yorkshire.

“It happened to me as well,” said McGoldrick, who had to wait until the closing stages of the 2019/20 campaign before claiming his first Premier League strikes for the club. “So I know what he was going through and I let him know that at the time. It’s not easy and lots of people try and help when that happens. But the same people who really helped Rhi were the same ones who helped me and that was the supporters. Really. They made such a difference.”

Rhian Brewster has been helped by Sheffield United's fans and David McGoldrick: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brewster, the most expensive signing in United’s history, opened his United account during a Carabao Cup tie against Carlisle earlier this term. The £23.5m purchase netted three times in his last seven Championship appearances before suffering a hamstring injury.

McGoldrick said: “It happened to me as well. And, like me, the fans helped Rhian too. They chanted his name all the way through it, kept his spirits up and I know, from personal experience, how much that will have meant to him. Then, when he got one and then another, he showed what he was all about before getting injured. I know Rhi will be great here.”