Brewster initially struggled under the weight of expectation following his big-money move from Liverpool, which saw him become the most expensive player in the Blades’ long history.

But after finding the net in United’s victory over Luton Town on Saturday, Brewster goes into this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United with a renewed sense of confidence after scoring three times in his last six games.

Brewster has been enjoying some specialist attention from United coach Jack Lester, staying behind after training to be put through shooting drills in a bid to take advantage of his good form.

And the 21-year-old is also keen to eke every drop of knowledge and experience he can from Sharp, who recently moved level with David Nugent as the Championship’s all-time top goalscorer.

“A lot,” admitted Brewster, when asked what he can learn from Sharp.

“We always talk about strikers getting in the box and not being outside, getting between the posts and if you look at a lot of Sharpy's goals, he's between the posts.

Billy Sharp (L) and Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Rebounds, first time finishing, two touches … and that's what I'm trying to do.

“Be in the box as a striker and if it drops, hit it and put it in the back of the net, because that's what we're ultimately in the team to do.

“And the more you score, the more you're going to stay in the team.

“Watching Sharpy, he's scored an amazing amount of goals and hopefully I can do the same thing.”

Brewster certainly appeared in the mood to catch up with Sharp’s tally of 121 Championship strikes on Saturday against Luton, with six attempts at goal – more than the total number of passes (five) he attempted during the game before he was substituted.

“I wanted to make amends because I didn't score at Preston, which I thought I should have,” Brewster, referencing United’s painful 2-2 draw at Deepdale after being 2-0 ahead against 10 men, added.