Why Adam Davies is delighted to be working under Paul Heckingbottom again after Sheffield United move

The pair worked together during a successful spell at Oakwell, which saw Heckingbottom lead his boyhood club to a Wembley double in winning the play-off final and Football League Trophy in 2015/16.

Davies linked up again with Heckingbottom officially on Tuesday afternoon after signing a short-term deal at Bramall Lane, which is expected to be extended when it expires in the summer.

And during the 29-year-old’s welcome interview after sealing his move from Stoke, it was noticeable that he became the latest Blades player to mention Heckingbottom’s personal qualities, as well as his professional ones, during their media commitments.

United’s season was going nowhere fast under former manager Slavisa Jokanovic – despite victory in what transpired to be his final match in charge away at Reading – and an instant response to Heckingbottom’s methods – described by one Bramall Lane source as ‘firm but fair’ – saw fresh life injected into their play-off push, at least until it was disrupted again by a spate of postponed games in December and January.

“Paul is a great guy, a really good manager and a really good coach,” Davies said.

Adam Davies pictured after signing for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“We had a successful time at Barnsley together, I know what he's about and how he wants to work and play so it should be quite easy to fit in. I'm just really excited to get working.

“There's just black and white with him, nothing in between. He tells you how it is and it's clear how he wants us to play and be around the place day in, day out.

“And it looks like the lads have taken that on board and we’re pushing in the right direction.”

Davies - who was at Bramall Lane on Saturday to watch a 2-0 victory over Luton that sent United eight points off the play-off places with three games in hand on sixth-placed Huddersfield Town – met his new teammates on Tuesday afternoon and, barring injury or illness, will be on the bench for this weekend’s trip to Peterborough United.