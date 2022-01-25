Hailed by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Newcastle United target: Who is Sheffield United target Nathaniel Phillips?

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is desperate to strengthen his defensive resources ahead of the closing of the transfer window, with his side facing a decisive – and congested – second half of the season as they look to make an instant return to the Premier League.

Previous targets James Hill and John Souttar have already gone elsewhere, and United are interested in Phillips and his defensive partner at Anfield, Rhys Williams.

But a number of other clubs are also interested in Phillips.

A brave career choice

The 6ft 3in centre-half – the son of former Bolton Wanderers’ player Jimmy - was with Bolton’s academy as a kid and had trials at Huddersfield before earning a scholarship at the University of North Carolina.

But just days before his flight to the States took off, Phillips had a change of heart and joined Liverpool’s academy instead. Two years later he was a member of the first team squad and was a member of the party – alongside United’s Rhian Brewster – that celebrated victory in the 2019 Champions League in Madrid.

He spent time on loan at German second-tier side VfB Stuttgart in 2019 but was recalled because of a defensive crisis at Anfield. He partnered Phillips at centre-half during Liverpool’s worsening injury crisis and helped the Reds recover to earn Champions League football last season.

He suffered a fractured cheekbone during a 2-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro, but has recently returned to full training and has been linked with a move away.

Why is Nathaniel Phillips being linked with a move away from Liverpool?

The big defender is contracted to Liverpool until 2025, but fell back down the centre-half pecking order after the injury returns of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, plus the £36m summer signing of Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig.

After tasting first-team football, and at the age of 24, Phillips is probably keen to get more of it and his chances of doing that would probably be increased away from Anfield, either on a permanent or temporary basis.

Who else is interested in Nathaniel Phillips?

According to reports Liverpool have already turned down two bids for Phillips, with Newcastle United and Watford amongst those thought to be interested in signing him.

Liverpool are understood to be wanting around £15m for their defender, with their transfer negotiators renowned for driving a hard bargain in any negotiations.

If a bid of that size doesn’t transpire, then Liverpool may be open to letting their man leave on loan before the deadline.

What has been said about Phillips?

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Phillips and Williams, after they came in from the cold to help the Reds earn Champions League status last season.

“These boys they are obviously not skilled like crazy, they had to work incredibly hard,” Klopp said of the pair. “And now they are proper, proper Premier League players. And that’s exactly how it can work. I am really happy for them.