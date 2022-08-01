Sheffield United: 'Up there with best I've seen' - Blades fans react to new home kit after launch

United will wear the kit for the first time tonight away at Watford. Here’s what a selection of Blades fans said about it on Twitter...
@calcutler: Up there with the best United kit I’ve seen love it!
@DemBladesDavid: The stripes are back in town, well done @ErreaOfficial
@james_holland11: Personally a big fan of what Errea have done with it
@Justin23Rice: I like it. Loving the stripes on the back, back to basics yeah but Adidas messed around too much. Gets a thumbs up from me
@FNRLTheBlog: That is, indeed, a shirt
@BladesOli: It’s a beauty. Love the GK kit too. Might have to buy both
@R0MYSH: It's decent, but you left it a bit late, didn't you?
@sladeblade: Looks class
@Crypto132411: Well done everyone involved, that GK kit is phenomenal and the home is the best we’ve had in a while.. good riddance template kits
@WolfgangBailey: Looked better without the sponsor, but yeah, I'll probably get one anyway
@M57Joseph: One of the best we’ve had for years that, unreal, well done Errea
@jay2004blade: Hmmm. *pulls out bank card* big season ahead
@mjball_: Worth the wait IMO. Shirt looks crisp, shorts are clean and the keeper’s kit is classic
@LBurke98: Hope we don’t have to wait as long for the away kit
@Hallowes_Blade: Rubbish. Saved me some money
@benjacobhague: Got to admit that’s a very nice shirt. Tidy. Hope the quality matches.
@Luke07333323: Take my moneyyy