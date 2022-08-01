In-depth look at Sheffield United's new home kit as fans give thumbs-up to key change

The wait for Sheffield United’s new home kit is finally over, with the Blades unveiling their new strip for the first time this morning.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:10 pm

Making its bow on the players at Watford tonight, the home shirt is a back-to-basics approach from new kit supplier Errea while the goalkeeper shirt is a nod to that worn by Alan Kelly and Co. in the 1990s.

The shirt will also feature a new sponsor, with Ultimate Champions adorning the back of the home kit – which also sees the return of red and white stripes, after years of plain backs during the Adidas era.

'Up there with best I've seen' - Blades fans react to new home kit

United say the shirt “is a celebration of the club, its history and its loyal supporters” and “has the benefit of a highly technical and performing fabric: Ti-energy nanotechnology, antiviral and antibacterial water-repellent fabric.”

Blades players Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle, Maddy Cusack and Alethea Paul modelled the new kit, which goes on sale in adult sizes this weekend in the Blades shop.

