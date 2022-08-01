Making its bow on the players at Watford tonight, the home shirt is a back-to-basics approach from new kit supplier Errea while the goalkeeper shirt is a nod to that worn by Alan Kelly and Co. in the 1990s.
The shirt will also feature a new sponsor, with Ultimate Champions adorning the back of the home kit – which also sees the return of red and white stripes, after years of plain backs during the Adidas era.
United say the shirt “is a celebration of the club, its history and its loyal supporters” and “has the benefit of a highly technical and performing fabric: Ti-energy nanotechnology, antiviral and antibacterial water-repellent fabric.”
Blades players Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle, Maddy Cusack and Alethea Paul modelled the new kit, which goes on sale in adult sizes this weekend in the Blades shop.