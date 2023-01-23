Tommy Doyle has admitted he feels a similar pressure and expectation to perform at Sheffield United as he experienced at Manchester City, after helping the Blades move a step closer to their promotion dream.

Doyle, on loan at Bramall Lane for the season from the Etihad, has had an impressive time of things in South Yorkshire so far – along with club mate James McAtee.

McAtee took a little longer to adjust to life in the Championship but both are playing key parts as Paul Heckingbottom’s squad look to strengthen their promotion position, which sees them second in the table ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup trip to Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the demands at City, chasing Premier League and Champions League titles, are clearly higher, Doyle admitted he feels a relatively-similar expectation to perform at United.

“There's an expectation from everybody that we have to win and do well, and that's one I'm used to with where I've came from,” the midfielder said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel quite natural in this position, which is a good thing. A lot of these lads [at United] have been here before, won promotions and done big things in their careers. I'm still very young so I feel comfortable in this position and where I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Doyle replaces his Sheffield United and Manchester City team mate James McAtee against Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“In the academy at City there's an expectation, right from when I started to when I was in the first team for a couple of games. You're expected to perform and you're expected to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I get that feeling here and it's a good feeling. It's something I'm quite used to, it's of a greater expectation but it's something I thrive on and so does Macca. We just want to win and so does everyone else. That brings a winning mentality into the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aged 21, Doyle has previous experience at first-team levels via loan spells at Hamburg and United’s Championship rivals Cardiff City last season but has enjoyed his real breakthrough year this time around at Bramall Lane, catching the eye alongside Ollie Norwood in the United engine room.

Highly-rated at City, both Doyle and McAtee were allowed to depart on a temporary basis in a bid to develop them even further as players and both men are expected to form part of the Blades squad that travels to Wales for the BBC-televised FA Cup tie at the Racecourse Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's massive, honestly,” said Doyle, when asked what winning promotion with the Blades would mean to him and McAtee. “We are used to winning, we've won a lot in the academy at City and we want to win here, as does everyone else. We're going to give everything we've got for the rest of the season now and hopefully that's enough to get us promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad