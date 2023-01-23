On a weekend when four of their promotion rivals all dropped points, Sheffield United and Burnley’s march towards the Premier League continued with another priceless victory.

Burnley beat West Brom thanks to a late goal on Friday evening while Daniel Jebbison’s early strike on the same evening was enough for United to see off the challenge of Hull City at Bramall Lane.

Burnley are now 18 points clear of third-placed Watford and United are 13 in front, with both enjoying a vastly superior goal difference over their rivals which is essentially worth another point too.

There will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable – and the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season. But will it play out that way?

24th Wigan Athletic (relegated) 44 points. Relegation chances: 71%

23rd Huddersfield Town (relegated) 47 points. Relegation chances: 49%

22nd Blackpool (relegated) 48 points. Relegation chances: 48%